Head to Head Contrast: Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) & Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,686.07% -71.06% -49.51% Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Astrotech and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.36%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Astrotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astrotech and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $490,000.00 101.43 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Astrotech.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Astrotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

