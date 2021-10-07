Head to Head Review: Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) & Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 4.80 -$36.04 million N/A N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $41.44 billion 0.61 $1.95 billion $0.92 12.40

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -721.86% -148.62% -99.70% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.78% 6.98% 2.73%

Risk & Volatility

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ra Medical Systems and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 4 7 0 2.64

Ra Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus price target of $13.36, suggesting a potential upside of 17.09%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Ra Medical Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.