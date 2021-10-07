Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

