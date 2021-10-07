Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,780,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Whirlpool as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $201.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.03. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

