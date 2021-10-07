Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $7.80 Million Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 546,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 267.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

