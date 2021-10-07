Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HTA. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

