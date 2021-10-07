Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) versus Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Financial Contrast

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Trust of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Healthcare Trust of America and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 9 2 0 2.18 Gladstone Land 0 2 2 0 2.50

Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus price target of $31.13, suggesting a potential upside of 2.15%. Gladstone Land has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.26%. Given Healthcare Trust of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Trust of America is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Gladstone Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $738.97 million 9.37 $52.62 million $1.71 18.50 Gladstone Land $57.03 million 12.65 $4.93 million $0.64 35.97

Healthcare Trust of America has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Healthcare Trust of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Gladstone Land shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 10.84% 3.41% 1.62% Gladstone Land -2.35% -0.36% -0.14%

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America beats Gladstone Land on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

