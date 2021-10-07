HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

HSTM stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.77 million, a PE ratio of 108.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after acquiring an additional 172,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 134,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

