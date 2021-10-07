Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Helen of Troy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.260-$11.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.05-11.35 EPS.

HELE traded up $14.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

