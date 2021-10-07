Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.05-11.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.260-$11.560 EPS.

Helen of Troy stock traded up $13.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,650. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

