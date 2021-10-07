HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €109.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €90.34 ($106.29).

ETR:HFG opened at €81.22 ($95.55) on Thursday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a twelve month high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of €86.58 and a 200-day moving average of €78.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

