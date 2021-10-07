HempCoin Price Tops $0.0092 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $1,405.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,420.98 or 0.99856038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00063476 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 136.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005102 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.28 or 0.00488793 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,635,987 coins and its circulating supply is 263,500,837 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

