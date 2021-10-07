Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDHF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 115,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,732. Hempfusion Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.
Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile
