Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDHF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 115,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,732. Hempfusion Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

