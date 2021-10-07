Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of HENKY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $21.21. 44,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,724. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

