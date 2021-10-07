Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ (HESAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of HESAY opened at $137.84 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $88.24 and a 12-month high of $159.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.51.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.