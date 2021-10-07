Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ (HESAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.85.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $137.84 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $88.24 and a 52-week high of $159.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.69 and a 200-day moving average of $139.51.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

