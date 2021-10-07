HHR Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

HHR Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,840 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.4% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

