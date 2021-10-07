HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Shares Up 0.9%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €70.38 ($82.80) and last traded at €70.38 ($82.80). 71,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €69.76 ($82.07).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOT shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.50 ($86.47) price objective on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is €68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.10.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.