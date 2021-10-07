Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,589,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 175,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 172,570 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,277,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

