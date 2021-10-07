HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $82,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

