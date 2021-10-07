Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 560,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,357 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $123,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.54. 65,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.33 and a 200 day moving average of $224.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.31.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

