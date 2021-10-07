Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,057 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $1,387,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,837,000 after acquiring an additional 796,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,279.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $113.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.64. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $115.86.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

