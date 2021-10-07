Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.