Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Howard Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Howard Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.88.

HBMD opened at $20.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $384.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.95. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,089 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

