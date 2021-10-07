Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.33

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $3.57. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 395,326 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $183,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian F. Coleman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $72,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

