Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $9.39 on Thursday, reaching $401.89. 3,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,090. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.65. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $486.26.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

