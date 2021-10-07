Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 76,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,261,803 shares.The stock last traded at $6.74 and had previously closed at $6.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HYZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 230,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.09% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.