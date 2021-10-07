i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.43. 6,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 132,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIIV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a market cap of $800.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

