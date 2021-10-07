IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.47.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $79.73 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,203,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.