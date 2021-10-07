IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.96

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.96 and traded as high as C$45.27. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$44.82, with a volume of 257,033 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.00 million. Research analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.2399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

