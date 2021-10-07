IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s previous close.

IMCC has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on IM Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

IMCC stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $220.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IM Cannabis by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 66,752 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

