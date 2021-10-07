ImageCash (IMGC) Trading Down 46.7% Over Last 7 Days

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 56.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ImageCash has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar. ImageCash has a total market cap of $5,891.93 and approximately $190.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00057841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00094965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00128811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,440.66 or 1.00532983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.77 or 0.06319084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

