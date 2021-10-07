Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Short Interest Update

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 156,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

IMGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,987. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.58. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($7.80). Research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.