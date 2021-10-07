ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Insider Purchases A$59,439.89 in Stock

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) insider Douglas Lingard bought 42,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$59,439.89 ($42,457.06).

On Tuesday, September 7th, Douglas Lingard bought 20,000 shares of ImExHS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$27,800.00 ($19,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

ImExHS Limited operates as an imaging software as a service and ancillary service provider in Australia and internationally. It is involved in developing and selling Hiruko software platform that comprises radiology information system, which manages the workflow management system with a patient data and image distribution system, as well as picture archiving and communication system that allows healthcare organization to capture, store, view, and share radiology images.

