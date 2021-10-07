Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IMH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,561. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52. The company has a market cap of $28.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.57). Impac Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 14.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $66,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the second quarter worth $108,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Impac Mortgage by 53.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 26.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

