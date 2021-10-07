Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
IMH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,561. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52. The company has a market cap of $28.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.57.
Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.57). Impac Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 14.27%.
About Impac Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.
Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.