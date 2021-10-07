Independent Franchise Partners LLP Has $153.03 Million Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,805,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240,195 shares during the period. IAA comprises 1.1% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in IAA were worth $153,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at about $891,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in IAA by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,137,000 after buying an additional 1,067,916 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in IAA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,668,000 after buying an additional 69,153 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 161.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $55.68 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

