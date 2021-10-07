indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) versus nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Financial Review

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and nLIGHT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million ($0.15) -79.40 nLIGHT $222.79 million 5.01 -$20.93 million ($0.48) -53.81

nLIGHT has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than nLIGHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

indie Semiconductor has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -2,148.34% -5.29% nLIGHT -8.01% -6.82% -5.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for indie Semiconductor and nLIGHT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 nLIGHT 0 1 5 0 2.83

indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.94%. nLIGHT has a consensus price target of $44.60, indicating a potential upside of 72.67%. Given nLIGHT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than indie Semiconductor.

Summary

nLIGHT beats indie Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components. The Advanced Development segment includes the operating results of Nutronics since the date of acquisition. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, WA.

