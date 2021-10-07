Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in September

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,466,500 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 2,900,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24,665.0 days.

IFSUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

