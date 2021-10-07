ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

ING has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

