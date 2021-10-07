Ink (INK) Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Ink has a market capitalization of $324,567.04 and approximately $389.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00064299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00098240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00133452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,129.37 or 1.00159172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.02 or 0.06515179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

