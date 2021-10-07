Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.51

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $6.92. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 11,637 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 21.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

