Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.44. 219,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,529% from the average session volume of 8,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

