Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

INOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $40.67. 26,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,891. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 5.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 176,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

