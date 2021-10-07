Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INOV. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Inovalon stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 150.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $40.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

