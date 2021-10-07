Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ INO opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.62. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

