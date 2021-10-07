Insider Buying: Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Acquires £199,999.05 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) insider Victoria Hull bought 78,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £199,999.05 ($261,300.04).

LON AWE opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.37, a current ratio of 27.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 357.23. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 473.60 ($6.19).

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

AWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.