Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ABNB stock opened at $167.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.77. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.43.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.34.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.