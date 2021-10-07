Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $7,190,655.75 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $7,190,655.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $2,826,000.72.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

AutoNation stock opened at $115.15 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.84. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 91,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 66,382 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

