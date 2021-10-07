Insider Selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Sells $600,145.39 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Seamus Grady also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fabrinet alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of Fabrinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58.

On Monday, August 23rd, Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00.

Shares of FN stock opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.73.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,536,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after buying an additional 202,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.