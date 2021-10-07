Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HCAT stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 280,309 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 83.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $10,890,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.